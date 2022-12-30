'Tough one': Sania Mirza's epic reaction to TV show's weird question on Serena Williams

Tennis player Sania Mirza took to Twitter resharing picture of a participant on the American show 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire?' which was originally shared on the social media platform by French tennis player Marion Bartoli. The post was about a question asked to a participant on the show.

The question read, "Which of these tennis greats once won the Australian Open while roughly eight weeks pregnant?". Well, the shocking part was the options. The four options for the question consisted of Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and John McEnroe. Yes, out of all other players, Williams was the only female player.

Sania captioned the post, "Tough one" with a laughing emoji in the end.

The post grabbed a lot replies online and Twitter users could not control their laughs.

A user said, "Toughest question one would encounter in his life time !"

One user commented, "I just hope he had a lifeline! this is a toughie!"

Another user wrote, "Yeah ... similar tough question .who is the Wimbledon doubles title holder who claims it as if it is a Wimbledon singles ... undermining the partner's contribution"

A user named Kane said, "I would go for Federer, not because I watch less of Tennis but because I am bad at Biology"

Mocking the participant, a user named Manmeet wrote, "N he is seriously thinking."

Serena Williams won the Australian Open in January 2017 while she was pregnant. The pregancy news reached her just before the tournament began. Serena has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most won by any player in the Open Era.

