Two people tie themselves to wheels of aircraft leaving Kabul, fall to death

Two people tied themselves to the wheels of an aircraft, which was flying from Kabul, and fell on the surface of the earth. The video footage has been shared by Tehran Times, saying "two people who tied themselves to the wheels of an aircraft flying from Kabul, tragically fell".

In the video, two persons could be seen dropping from the aircraft as it leaves the airport. As the Taliban takes over the country, there is chaos all around the country, with scores of Afghan nationals thronging the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave.

Amid the chaos, some people also thronged the airport's tarmac. In response, the US forces fired in the air. The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after the outfit took control of the presidential palace in Kabul. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.

The Taliban has declared war in the country as it continues the takeover of the country's provinces and even the presidential palace. Taliban insurgents swept Kabul on Sunday after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has already fled the country, saying he does not want bloodshed in the country. Seeing the situation, thousands of Afghan people are leaving the country every day. Countries, including India, are also scrambling to evacuate their citizens from the war-torn country.

India has also put in place contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul that has been gripped by fear and panic. Air India's return flight from Kabul to Delhi also reached here with 129 passengers on Sunday, as the Talibani forces entered the national capital and waited for "peaceful transfer" of power.

