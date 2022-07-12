R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ to reach Rs 30 crore soon 

R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will cross the Rs 30-crore mark either today or in the coming week. Rocketry is estimated to have raked in around Rs 2 crore on Monday despite competition from Khuda Hafiz 2, JuggJugg Jeeyo and Thor: Love and Thunder, as per an India Today report.

The film’s Hindi version has raked in a total of Rs 12.15 crore as of its second weekend, up from Rs 8.83 crore in first weekend. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Rocketry Hindi maintains pace in weekend 2… Braves new releases + holdover titles… Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Saturday and Sunday… [Week 2] Friday Rs 59 lakh; Saturday: Rs 1.42 crore; Sunday: Rs 1.31 crore. Total: Rs 12.15 crore. Excluding Tamil Nadu…. Week 1: Rs 8.83 crore”

#Rocketry #Hindi maintains pace in Weekend 2... Braves new releases + holdover titles... Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 59 lacs, Sat 1.42 cr, Sun 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 12.15 cr. #India biz. Excluding #TamilNadu... Week 1: ₹ 8.83 cr. pic.twitter.com/sKYjsgTxm4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2022

He also said the film worked well with the audiences and shared its ratings on various portals. Adarsh wrote, “IMDB: 9.3 rating; Rotten Tomatoes: 69 per cent tomatometer; BookMyShow: 96 per cent. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is enjoying tremendous word of mouth, even one week after release… The glowing word of mouth is converting into footfalls.”

⭐ #IMDB: 9.3 rating

⭐ #RottenTomatoes: 69% Tomatometer

⭐ #BookMyShow: 96%#Rocketry: #TheNambiEffect is enjoying tremendous word of mouth, even one week after release... The glowing word of mouth is converting into footfalls. pic.twitter.com/J6uDj8ZJTR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2022

About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect focuses on the life and struggles of former scientist and aerospace engineer at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Nambi Narayanan. The film was shot at a number of locations like India, Serbia, France, Georgia, Russia and France. The film released in theatres on July 1 in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also features special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya.

Also read: I&B Ministry holds special screening of Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Also read: Madhavan joins NFT bandwagon with Rocketry NFT series

Also read: R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ premieres in Cannes Film Festival 2022