Weekend binge: ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, ‘Stranger Things S4 V2’; here are top OTT releases

Cinephiles unite! In case you have binge weekend plans, we have you covered. For those who are enthusiastic about biopics and historical dramas, Akshay Kumar-starrer magnum opus Samrat Prithviraj has released on Amazon Prime Video today. Those who like watching commercial action and supernatural forces at work, Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal-starrer Dhaakad has released on Zee5 and Winona Ryder and Caleb McLaughlin-starrer Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 has released on Netflix.

Here’s a list of movies, series released on various OTT platforms this week

Graphic: Mohsin Shaikh

Samrat Prithviraj (Amazon Prime Video)

The Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is a biopic of the legendary warrior king Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, including his earlier days, love story with Princess Sanyukta and wars with Muhammad of Ghori, the ruler of the Ghurid dynasty. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 1.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. It also marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Dhaakad (Zee5)

Agent Agni’s handler assigns her an assignment in Bhopal to bring Rudraveer and Rohini, a duo that is engaged in coal smuggling and trafficking of women, to book. She accepts the challenge and goes to Bhopal. The challenges Agent Agni faces in bringing Rudraveer and Rohini to book form the rest of the story.

The film released on Zee5 on July 1 and stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles.

Virata Parvam (Netflix)

The film is set in the 1990s and focuses on a love story amidst the Naxalite movement in Telangana. It is available on Netflix from July 1. While Rana Daggubati can be seen playing the role of a Naxalite with grey shades, Sai Pallavi plays his love interest. The film’s supporting cast includes Priyamani, Nandita Das, Nivetha Pethuraj, Naveen Chandra, Eswari Rao and Zarina Wahab.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 (Netflix)

The iconic sci-fi series focuses on a small town that uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, supernatural forces and a strange little girl after a young boy vanishes. It released on Netflix on July 1 and stars actors like Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarrazo in pivotal roles.

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video)

The action and adventure series focuses on a Navy SEAL commander James Reece who turns to vengeance as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of an entire platoon. Reece is now free from military command and applies lessons learned from two decades of warfare experience to hunt down the people who murdered an entire platoon. This series released on Amazon Prime Video on July 1 and stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu and Riley Keough in significant roles.

Beauty (Netflix)

The Andrew Dosunmu directed film focuses on a young Black female singer in 1980s who struggles to preserve her voice and identity. After a profitable recording contract, which begins a conflict between her relatives, the label and her closest friend to decide who will guide her in the journey to become a star.

The film released on Netflix on June 29 and features Gracie Marie Bradley, Sharon Stone, James Urbaniak, Niecy Nash and Giancarlo Esposito in significant roles.

Anek (Netflix)

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial focuses on Joshua, an undercover cop who is sent on a mission to neutralize a threat from separatists. He enlists a budding female boxer to infiltrate the group in a bid to gather intelligence.

The film is set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India and focuses on the story of an uprising. The film released on Netflix on June 26 and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichusa, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and JD Chakravarthi in important roles.

The Chi Season 5 (Disney+Hotstar)

The drama series is a coming-of-age story of half a dozen interrelated characters in South Chicago. It is focused on an ambitious man named Brandon who dreams about opening a restaurant of his own someday but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and responsibilities towards his mother and teenage brother.

The series released on June 26 on Disney+Hotstar and features Alex Hilbert, Jacob Latimore and Yolanda Ross in lead roles.