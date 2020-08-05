Covid-19 prevention: Google Doodle reminds people to wear masks to curb spread

Today's Google Doodle reminds people to wear face masks and take proper care of their hygiene to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic. The animated doodle shows all the letters developing legs, wearing face masks of different colours and observing social distancing to keep themselves and others safe.

The varying colours of face masks also indicate that these are the new fashion accessories and can be paired with outfits accordingly whenever one steps out. The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that it is mandatory for people to wear face coverings at public places as they can help in preventing the spread of the virus. WHO further states that masks alone aren't good enough to combat coronavirus, physical distancing and proper hygiene are also important.

The doodle also links to a series of steps one can adopt to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. These steps include washing hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitiser, utilising face masks in situations where physical distancing cannot be practiced, avoiding touching your face often, and much more.

Steps to avoid spread of novel coronavirus:

Clean your hands more often. Use soap and water or alcohol-based sanitiser

Wear face masks when social distancing is not feasible

Maintain safe distance from others

Avoid touching your face often

Stay home if you are not feeling well

If you have fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek medical help