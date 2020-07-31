Business Today
Eid-al-Adha 2020: Check out country-wise date for Bakrid

Like most Islamic the festivals it is not celebrated on the same day worldwide, however, the difference is only of a day or two

July 31, 2020 | Updated 16:43 IST
Bakrid also called Eid-al-Adha is one of the two most important festivals of the Muslim community. It is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu-al-Hijjah which is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid-al-Adha is revered as a festival of sacrifice and giving to the poor and the needy. On this occasion Muslim sacrifice an animal (usually a goat). The meat from the animal is then distributed to the poor and the needy. The religious significance of the day is that it shows that people can sacrifice their most loved possessions for Allah. It is a sign of devotion to Allah. The festival is celebrated over three days, with the first day being the most important one. In some countries like Oman Eid-al-Adha is celebrated for a longer period of time. 

Check out when it will be celebrated in different countries in 2020.

Country    Date

Afghanistan    July 31, August 1

Azerbaijan    July 31

Bahrain    July 31

Bangladesh    July 31 and August 1

Egypt          July 31 to August 3

India          July 31 and August 1

Indonesia    July 31

Iran          July 31

Iraq          July 31 to August 3

Jordan    July 31 to August 3

Kuwait    July 31 to August 3

Lebanon    July 31 and August 1

Libya          July 31 to August 2

Maldives    July 31

Oman          July 30 to August 6

Pakistan    July 31 to August 2

Palestine    July 31 to August 2

Qatar          July 30 to August 4

Saudi ArabiaJuly 31 to August 8

Syria          July 31 to August 2

Turkey    July 31 to August 3

UAE          July 31 to August 2

Uzbekistan    July 31

Yemen          July 31 to August 3

