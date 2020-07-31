Eid-al-Adha 2020: Check out country-wise date for Bakrid

Bakrid also called Eid-al-Adha is one of the two most important festivals of the Muslim community. It is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu-al-Hijjah which is the last month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid-al-Adha is revered as a festival of sacrifice and giving to the poor and the needy. On this occasion Muslim sacrifice an animal (usually a goat). The meat from the animal is then distributed to the poor and the needy. The religious significance of the day is that it shows that people can sacrifice their most loved possessions for Allah. It is a sign of devotion to Allah. The festival is celebrated over three days, with the first day being the most important one. In some countries like Oman Eid-al-Adha is celebrated for a longer period of time.

Like most Islamic the festivals it is not celebrated on the same day worldwide, however, the difference is only of a day or two.

Check out when it will be celebrated in different countries in 2020.

Country Date

Afghanistan July 31, August 1

Azerbaijan July 31

Bahrain July 31

Bangladesh July 31 and August 1

Egypt July 31 to August 3

India July 31 and August 1

Indonesia July 31

Iran July 31

Iraq July 31 to August 3

Jordan July 31 to August 3

Kuwait July 31 to August 3

Lebanon July 31 and August 1

Libya July 31 to August 2

Maldives July 31

Oman July 30 to August 6

Pakistan July 31 to August 2

Palestine July 31 to August 2

Qatar July 30 to August 4

Saudi ArabiaJuly 31 to August 8

Syria July 31 to August 2

Turkey July 31 to August 3

UAE July 31 to August 2

Uzbekistan July 31

Yemen July 31 to August 3

