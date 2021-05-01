'Get vaccinated': Today's Google Doodle urges people to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Google Doodle on Saturday, May 1, focused on getting vaccinated and masking up to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In Saturday's Google Doodle, all the letters are shown wearing masks and celebrating after they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save lives," Google said about its doodle today. "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by finding a local vaccine site, and following these steps for prevention. Learn more about resources to help you and your community stay informed and connected, and the latest ways we're responding," it further added.

It also gave links to a site on steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission and another site on COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccination for all adults above 18 years of age began on Saturday in India. Several states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Goa have said they will not be able to begin vaccination, citing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has claimed that states have more than 1 crore vaccine doses still available with them and will get 20 lakh more doses in the coming days.

Google is known for presenting doodles instead of its logos for some years now. These doodles are usually made to mark significant days and remember important personalities. Since 2020, however, the US-based tech giant has been making a lot of doodles to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

