Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day 2021 with a twist

Google Doodle has been given a twist on Earth Day. On this Earth Day, the US-based tech giant transformed its doodle into a video doodle. The illustration leads users to a short film titled Earth Day 2021 Doodle on YouTube. Today's Google Doodle shows a small girl planting a sapling which later grows into a tall tree as the girl ages. After this, she inspires a young boy to plant a tree and the cycle continues. This video doodle talks about the importance of planting one tree per person.

According to Google's blog, "Today's video Doodle shows a variety of trees being planted within natural habitats, one of the many ways we can do our part to keep our Earth healthy for future generations." The blog further added that this Earth Day is all about encouraging "everyone to find one small act they can do to restore our Earth."

"Earth Day is special every year, but this year in particular I've grown to appreciate the grounding influence of trees. A big part of each day for me is looking out my window and admiring the variety of species-bronze loquat, bougainvillea, jacaranda, sweet michelia, wisteria and more-that make up the urban forest of the street I live on. As each year passes, I've looked forward to seeing them bloom, leaf out and grow a little bit taller," doodle designer Sophie Diao said on the importance of Earth Day.

Diao added that Earth Day is also an opportunity for people to take a step back from their daily lives and remember that they are a part of the nature. Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 21 to make efforts to protect the environment.





