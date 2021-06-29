Amul releases doodle to celebrate Deepika Kumari's string of gold medals

Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Monday managed to reclaim the number one position in global rankings for recurve women. This happened after she secured three gold medals at World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday. Kumari since then has been bombarded with praises from all corners of the country, even Amul jumped on the bandwagon.

India's leading milk producer has released a doodle praising Deepika Kumari for her achievements. In the doodle, Kumari, dressed in full archery gear and boasting the three gold medals around her neck, is standing next to the iconic Amul Girl, who is holding arrows in her hands. Three of Kumari fingers covered in butter, which seems to symbolise the three gold medals she won.

Amul's doodles are known for their clever world play. This time the brand has not disappointed. On the doodle, Amul wrote, "Take a bow, Deepika". This is a clear reference to Kumari's performance with a bow and arrow in World Cup Stage 3. Underneath the brand's logo, Amul wrote, "Amul, always on target". This is a pun on the round shooting targets that archers use in their sport.

Sharing the doodle on Twitter, Amul wrote, "Champion archer wins triple gold in Paris World Cup!".

#Amul Topical: Champion archer wins triple gold in Paris World Cup!

Deepika Kumari, 27, had first claimed the top spot in global rankings back in 2012. In Paris, she won gold medals in three recurve events. These were - women's individual, team and mixed pair.

Deepika Kumari beat Russian archer Elena Osipova 6-0 in the final to clinch her third gold medal at the tournament on Sunday. Kumari had also teamed up with her husband Atanu Das to beat the Netherlands duo of Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3.

In her career, Kumari has won nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals at the World Cup. Kumari is going to be the only women archer to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

