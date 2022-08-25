'Best Indian food in Europe': This restaurant just received a huge thumbs up from Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool series actor Ryan Reynolds has endorsed an Indian restaurant named 'Light of India' on his Instagram stories recently. He shared a flyer of the restaurant and wrote, “Best Indian Food in Europe.” Soon after Reynolds’ shout out to his 4.4 million Instagram followers, bookings at the restaurant went up massively.

Ryan Reynolds' latest Instagram story

Shaa Rehman, whose family has been running the restaurant since 1980, told The Guardian that his parents – Rajia Rahman and her husband -- did not even know who Reynolds was and could not remember seeing him when Shaa showed them Reynolds’ photo.

He further said, “So it may be that he or a member of his team ordered and collected a takeaway. It’s crazy. To think he says we’re the best in Europe, Europe is a pretty big place. We’re glad he enjoyed his meal. We’re pretty well known in this area. It may be that some of the Wrexham fans told him about us.”

Rehman elaborated and mentioned that the restaurant has been busy ever since Reynolds put out his Instagram story and the phones have been “ringing off the hook.” He also said that they are mulling getting in touch with the Deadpool star so they can name a dish in his honour – the Deadpool masala.

Reynolds was recently spotted in the United Kingdom as he took over the ownership of National League football club Wrexham AFC.

