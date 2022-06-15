Indian restaurant in North Carolina voted best restaurant in the US; here’s all you need to know

Chai Pani, an Indian restaurant in North Carolina, has been voted the most outstanding restaurant in the United States. It has made its name in the country for the affordable Indian street food that it serves. The eatery won its award on Monday in Chicago at the James Beard Foundation Awards.

This is the first time the honours have been awarded in two years after being cancelled twice due to the pandemic. The owner of the restaurant is five-time James Beard-nominated chef Meherwan Irani. The menu includes chaat items such as Bhel Puri, Dahi Puri, and Thalis, all at affordable prices.

Meherwan Irani, the founder, said, ‘’From Bombay to Buncombe and Asheville to Atlanta, Chai Pani has extended our love of food, culinary experience, and storytelling to the southeast. The day we opened CHAI PANI ASHEVILLE in 2009 was a testament to will, love and friendship. We ran out of food by midday. As they say, the rest is history ….’’

Mashama Bailey of The Grey, located in Savannah, Georgia, was awarded the title of Outstanding Chef. At the same time, the Native American restaurant Owamni in Minneapolis was the Best New Restaurant, whose staff are 75 per cent of the indigenous population.

Meherwan Irani took to Instagram after the win to say, "This little restaurant with the big heart keeps mind-blasting us - powered by chaat, a love of food and service, and a team that takes care of each other and gives their all every day. @chaipanimom and I are thrilled at the @beardfoundation nomination for Outstanding Restaurant. Thank you to all who work here, all who eat here, and all who support us,"

The first outlet of the restaurant was opened in 2009 in Asheville.