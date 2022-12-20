'Buen día!': Lionel Messi owns the internet by posing with the FIFA World Cup trophy in bed

After the historic win, Argentina's captain Lionel Messi was spotted posing with the World Cup trophy in his bed on Instagram. The football star seemed to be asleep in the photo after celebrating the triumph with his teammates and fans in Argentina on Tuesday.

Messi shared the post on Instagram with caption “Buen día” which means Good Morning. He can be posing like he is asleep while snuggling the World Cup trophy.

Thousands took to the streets to welcome the Argentina team as they stepped foot at the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires after the World Cup victory.

Buenos Aires has been partying since La Albiceleste’s 4-2 win on penalties against France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday. This was their first ever world title-win after Diego Maradona lifted the trophy 36 years ago.

It was 3:00 am local time, when the players touched down. Messi who stepped down the team plane first holding the trophy was followed by coach Lionel Scaloni and then the other players and team staff. All the team members and staff were seen wearing gold winners’ medals around their necks and taking turns to hold the World Cup trophy.

The team departed for an open bus journey to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) facility where they stayed for a few hours before heading at noon to the huge Obelisco monument. Hundreds of thousands of fans are likely to gather there.

Messi was honoured by the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bim Hamad Al Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino, with a Bisht– an Arabic black cloak. As per Qatar tradition, the cloak is worn by the royal family or warriors after a victory. It is usually reserved for high-profile figures in Arabic society such as the royal family, politicians, religious scholars, warriors, and wealthy individuals.



