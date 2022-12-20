Dying to watch Messi, Mbappe play again after World Cup Final? Here's where you can watch them in action

Argentina’s Lionel Messi and France’s ace forward Kylian Mbappe have received praise following their heroic performances in the 2022 World Cup. And now fans are desperate to see more action from these top players at the club level. Both the forwards play for Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain. As per news reports, the players, who played in opposition for France and Argentina, might soon be reunited on the field, possibly by the end of the month.

As per a FIFA report, Paris Saint-Germain are set to return to action on December 28 as they play against Strasbourg in Ligue 1. Though it was not confirmed whether Mbappe and Messi will play the next match, news reports said that coach Christophe Galtier might try to get both the forwards for the match.

As per a report in Mirror, as the two stars had a hectic world cup schedule the last few weeks, the club might allow the players a break from football for 7 and 10 days to rest and recover before returning to club duties.

Messi, Mbappe’s magnificent performance

Messi, who led Argentina to win their third World Cup on Sunday, was awarded the Golden Ball for his magnificent performance. He scored 7 goals this tournament, Messi became the first Argentine to score 13 goals in 26 matches at the FIFA World Cup, spanning five editions (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022).

🎥 One of the finest compilations of Lionel Messi at the 2022 World Cup that you will ever see.



🐐The greatest of all time-GOAT#FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵|#GOAT

🐐Lionel Messi's Major Honours;



🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 La Liga

🏆🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Champions League

🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️🎖️ Ballon D'Or

🏆 Ligue 1

🏆 U-20 World Cup

🥇 Olympics Gold

🏆 Copa America

🏆 Finalissima

🏆 FIFA World Cup



🐐The Greatest of all Time-GOAT #FIFAWorldCup|#Messi𓃵

While Mbappe got the Golden Boot award after netting eight, including a hat-trick in the final which made him only the second man to achieve such a feat.

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé at the FIFA World Cup;



🇷🇺2018

👕7 apps

⚽️4 goals

🅰️0 assists



🇶🇦2022

👕7 apps

⚽️8 goals

🅰️2 assists



🏟️2 Finals

🏆1 World Cup Trophy

🏅1 Young Player Award

🏅1 Golden Boot

🏅1 Dream Team

🥈1 Silver Ball

🥈1 Silver Medal#FIFAWorldCup|#Qatar2022

🇫🇷 Mbappé’s World Cup Records;



🏅World Cup winner at 19

🏅World Cup Golden Boot winner at 23

🥇1st hat-trick in a World Cup final since 1966

🥇No player has scored more goals in #FIFAWorldCup finals

🥇1st player to score 7+ goals at a single World Cup since Ronaldo in 2002

Following the match, PSG congratulated the two chief protagonists in the final, calling their efforts extraordinary.

"An extraordinary final from our two Parisians. One of them had to win. You'll forever go down in footballing history, @leomessi. What a final! Bravo @leomessi, thank you @k.mbappe for all these emotions. You have been heroic. You have marked this World Cup with your talent. You should be proud," stated PSG.

You put your mark in this World Cup with your talent. You can be proud. ❤️💙



🏆 #FromParisToQatar

PSG have never won the Champions League and is looking forward to conquer the title this time given that both Messi and Mbappe are in outstanding forms following their World Cup quest.

