FIFA World Cup final craze: Kerala fans install 100 feet deep Lionel Messi cutout in Arabian Sea

For most fans, football is not just a game, it is an emotion. During the FIFA World Cup, things become even more thrilling. Ahead of the final between Argentina and France, fans have used many ways to express their support for the team and player they like.

In one such case, a Lionel Messi fan from Lakshadweep has installed a cut of the footballer in the Arabian Sea. Mohammed Swadikh, a native of the Kavaratti islands, also posted a video on Instagram.

In the video, Swadikh can be seen standing next to Messi's cut while surrounded by friends who are all sporting Argentina jerseys. In the same video, a person can be seen swimming through coral reefs to the location of the cut-out while wearing scuba diving gear. Fans have also used the cutout in underwater poses.

Messi's cut-out was installed 100 feet beneath the water, according to Khaleej Times.

Earlier, Swadikh had reportedly stated that if Argentina advanced to the final, he would install a cut-out. The announcement came ahead of Argentina's match against Croatia.

"After Argentina trounced Croatia in the semi-final, I organised a biriyani feast for my friends at mid-sea. It was at that time I announced the decision to install a cut-out in the sea,” Swadikh told New Indian Express.

Since this will be Messi's final game, Argentina vs France final is a special game for all Messi supporters. After his team advanced to the final, the 35-year-old declared that the match on December 18 would be his last.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France will begin tonight at 8:30 pm.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs France final: When and where to watch