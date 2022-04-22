Climate Change Doodle: Google celebrates Earth Day, highlights effects of climate crisis  

Google highlighted how climate change impacts daily life in its doodle on the occasion of Earth Day 2022. The doodle uses time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Time-lapse and other sources to showcase the impact of climate change across different locations around the planet. This doodle will be available throughout the day today and each image will remain on the Google homepage for several hours at a time.

The locations shown in the doodle include Mt Kilimanjaro (Tanzania), Sermersooq (Greenland), Great Barrier Reef (Australia) and Harz Forests (Germany).

Glacier retreats have been reported both in Sermersooq as well as on the summit of Mt Kilimanjaro as per Google. In case of Great Barrier Reef, coral bleaching has been reported on Lizard Island. Harz Forests have been impacted by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperature and severe drought.

Glacier retreat in Greenland (Source: Twitter/@GoogleDoodles)

Glacier retreat in Mt Kilimanjaro (Source: Twitter/@GoogleDoodles)

Coral bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef (Source: Twitter/@GoogleDoodles)

Bark infestation in Harz Forests, Germany (Source: Google Earth Day 2022 doodle blog)

“Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change,” states Google.

UN defines climate change as “long-term shifts in temperatures and weather patterns”. It further says these shifts may be natural but human activity has been the main driver of climate change since 1800s mainly because of burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas that produce heat-trapping gases.

