Did Facebook get hacked? Celebrity comments spam users' walls

Social media giant Facebook experienced a mysterious bug today that filled user feeds with endless posts from celebrity accounts. People who logged onto Facebook on Wednesday morning saw a flood of posts from strangers, which had been originally posted on the pages of celebrities.

Online tracker Downdetector reported complaints from users across the world. It reported complaints from nearly 3,000 users. In India, more than 300 users complained on Downdetector as of 2 pm.

Facebook is yet to make an official statement, but a meme fest has spread on Twitter. A user named Wali Khan took to twitter and wrote, "Facebook users fluting to Twitter to check if #Facebook is #Hacked. #FacebookHacked."



Another user named, KrYpTo tweeted, "Mark Zuckerberg right now #facebookhacked #facebookdown."

Lisa Frankel wrote, "Just me unfollowing all the celebrities I’ve been following for years #enoughisenough #facebookhacked."

Abdullah Ashraf said, "Who else came to #Twitter to figure out what is happening to Facebook? All I can see at the moment is random people from all over the world sharing photos to celebrities' pages. #Facebook #facebookhacked #facebookdown #bug #MarkZuckerberg"

Sarafina stated,"meanwhile at Facebook server rooms...."

Daredevil Mike said,"Is anybody else’s Facebook news feed acting weird? I’m trying to scroll through my news feed, and all I’m seeing are people posting to pages of people I’m following like Neymar Jr, Eminem, etc. instead of my friends’ stuff. "

Meta Group’s other social media platform Instagram seems to be having no issues with its newsfeed, which suggests that the glitch is limited to only Facebook.

