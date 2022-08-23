Elon Musk’s ex Jennifer Gwynne auctions old photos of the couple

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s college sweetheart Jennifer Gwynne has auctioned off her photos with Musk off late. These photos show Musk as a 20-year-old college student having fun around the University of Pennsylvania campus. Gwynne, who currently lives with her stepson in South Carolina, is selling these photos via RR Auction to raise money for her stepson’s tuition fee.

Sharing a picture of Musk as a 23-year-old at the University of Pennsylvania, Gwynne said, “Elon was usually very reserved, but occasionally he would just get very silly and want me to laugh along with him. So I decided to document him actually smiling.”

Image: RR Auction

Image: RR Auction

Image: RR Auction

Gwynne and Musk dated each other during the fall of semester 1994-95 school year and lived and worked as Resident Advisors in the ‘Spruce Street’ part of the University of Pennsylvania’s Quadrangle dorm.

She said their romance was sweet but there was not much affection or ‘PDA’ as Musk largely resisted it. It was during this time that Musk’s mother and supermodel Maye Musk and his siblings had got to know about his plans to make electric vehicles.

She also said, “Timeline note here– Elon talked about electric cars being the way of the future back in 1994. He said [EV] was going to be [at the] forefront of the movement and I never doubted that he would be there – he was so matter-of-fact and so sure that electric cars were coming. So, honestly, for the last 25 years, I knew Tesla was going to work, that it was going to be successful. There is something so very infectious about Elon’s confidence and clarity.”

After graduating from Penn with BA in physics and Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Wharton school, Musk went to Stanford University for PhD in materials science. Musk left Stanford after two days to launch his first start-up amid the internet boom.

