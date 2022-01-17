Emirates recreates viral Burj Khalifa ad -- this time featuring a plane

The Dubai-based carrier Emirates has posted a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it actually took to create its iconic Burj Khalifa ad -- for the second time. Not only does the one minute 16-seconds long video show an air hostess on top of the Burj Khalifa, it also features a specially painted plane for the Dubai Expo 2020.



This video also includes visuals of an Emirates plane being painted especially for the occasion. It also goes onto say that the crew involved in this ad campaign flew for 11 times around the Burj Khalifa at a speed of 145 knots, which is very slow for an A380.



The video also says that while the plane may look closer in the video, it was actually 0.5 miles away from the air hostess and at level with the top of the building. The plane then took a spin around Dubai and flew over the Al Wasl Plaza after the ad was shot.

We did it again…only better! Watch behind the scenes to see how we took our A380 for a spin around the @BurjKhalifa for the making of our new advertisement. pic.twitter.com/cnjeeHc7VO — Emirates Airline (@emirates) January 17, 2022

The airline recreated its viral Burj Khalifa ad to celebrate Expo Dubai 2020 event. The airline posted this ad on its Instagram page with the caption, “The world’s greatest show brings friends together on top of the world’s tallest building. Enjoy a free Expo 2020 Dubai day pass with every ticket. Fly Emirates, fly better.”

For the unversed, the airline had also shot an ad on the Burj Khalifa in August last year and featured a crew member in full uniform standing tall on the tip of Burj Khalifa by Emaar at 828 metres above the ground. She is among the few people in the world who have stood at the top of the world’s tallest building apart from Tom Cruise and the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum.

