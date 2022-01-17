‘Irreparable loss’: PM Modi, Madhuri Dixit mourn Pt. Birju Maharaj’s demise

Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj died at his home on Monday early morning. The artiste was playing antakshari with his family and friends after dinner when he fell sick.

The Kathak legend would have been 84 by the next month. The exponent had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He probably died of a cardiac arrest.



Soon after Pandit Birju Maharaj’s demise became viral, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to the Kathak exponent. The Prime Minister tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance art a special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, known for her role as Chandramukhi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent Devdas, also took to Twitter to pay her tributes to her guru and friend.

“He was a legend but had a childlike innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes,” she tweeted.

“He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace. Koti koti pranam,” she further tweeted.



“We’ve lost a peerless dancer like Pandit Birju Maharaj. For several years, I learned from him, from a distance as Eklavya did.. then I got to learn from him in person for the film Vishwaroopam. ‘Without you in sight, I’m not who I am’,” Kamal Haasan tweeted.

He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace.



कोटी कोटी प्रणाम🙏🏻#PanditBirjuMaharaj #Guruji #RIP — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 17, 2022 ஈடு இணையற்ற நடனக் கலைஞரான பண்டிட் பிர்ஜூ மகராஜ் மறைந்தார்.ஓர் ஏகலைவனைப் போல பல்லாண்டுகள் தொலைவிலிருந்து அவதானித்தும்,விஸ்வரூபம் படத்திற்காக அருகிருந்தும் நான் கற்றுக்கொண்டவை ஏராளம்.இசைக்கும் நாட்டியத்திற்கும் தன் ஆயுளை அர்ப்பணித்துக்கொண்டவரே, ‘உன்னை காணாது நான் இன்று நானில்லையே’ pic.twitter.com/WC9bTUkjE2 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 17, 2022 It's a monumental loss to Indian performing arts. Legendary Pt Birju Maharaj ji's departure has left us poorer Shattered 💔 Pray Maharaj ji's soul rests in rhythmic peace Deepest condolences to his family, disciples & fans across the world

Om Shanti 🙏#Rip #RIPBirjuMaharaj ji pic.twitter.com/hlCxCWxrk5 — Durga Jasraj (@durgajasraj) January 16, 2022

The dancer’s journey in the Hindi film industry began with Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj ke Khiladi, which starred doyens like Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Ali Khan and Saeed Jaffrey in lead roles. He also went onto choreograph Madhuri Dixit in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 film Devdas for the song Kahe Chhed Chhed Mohe.



He also choreographed Deepika Padukone for the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani’s song Mohe Rang Do Laal. The Kathak exponent also choreographed Kamal Haasan, also known as Ulaga Nayagan, for the track Unnai Kaanadhu Naan in the National Award-winning film Vishwaroopam. He also received India’s second highest civilian award – Padma Vibhushan in 1986.