‘Enlighten me’: Greta Thunberg's brutal comeback to Andrew Tate after his failed social media callout

Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg,17, delighted her Twitter followers with a brutal reply to social media influencer Andrew Tate. Often mired in controversy, Tate, 36, sent a message to bait the environmental campaigner into a conversation on Tuesday. He asked for Thunberg's comment on the carbon emission of his cars.

He listed the specification of his cars including Bugatti and Ferraris, starting with “I have 33 cars".

“This is just the start,” Tate wrote. “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Tate’s apparent message about the impact that his vehicles have on the environment resulted in the brutal reply from the climate campaigner on Wednesday. Greta replied on Twitter, “Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com.”

yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com https://t.co/V8geeVvEvg — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 28, 2022

The interaction proved to be entertaining for many social media users on Twitter. Thunberg’s response received over 100,000 likes within its first hour of being posted.

Comedian Sooz Kempner noted, “I thought I’d never see a greater tweet than ‘me and my friends would have killed ET with hammers’ and yet here we are."

I thought I'd never see a greater tweet than "me and my friends would have killed ET with hammers" and yet here we are. — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 28, 2022

Journalist James Copley hilariously commented, “Hello. Yes, police please. I’d like to report the murder of Andrew Tate,” while another simply declared the tweet as “murder… in broad daylight”.

Hello. Yes, police please. I'd like to report the murder of Andrew Tate. — James Copley (@JamesCopley_) December 28, 2022

Many Twitter users have hailed Thunberg's response as “Twitter at its best”. A user wrote, “Who’d have thought 2022 Twitter would peak so late in the day?”



