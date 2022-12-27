'They repeatedly spoke in Hindi': Actor Siddharth alleges 'harassment' by CRPF at Madurai airport

Actor Siddharth, who is widely regarded as one of the most outspoken stars in the industry, took to social media to reveal that he and his elderly parents were 'harassed' by CRPF personnel at the Madurai airport.

The actor mentioned that the authorities repeatedly spoke in Hindi even after they were requested to do so. The authorities continued to converse in English, he stated.

The actor shared the incident in his Instagram story. He mentioned, “Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English."

He said they humiliated his parents and 'harassed' him. The actor further claimed that the CRPF staff was "Rude AF". He concluded his statement in his story by saying, "Jobless people showing off power."

Siddharth alleged that the security staff asked his parents to remove all the coins from the bag, and when his parents asked them to speak in English, they refused. He also mentioned that when his parents protested against these ordeals, they were told, "In India, this is how it is."

The airport security in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is managed by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), which is managed by the central government.

On the movie front, Siddharth was last seen in the Tamil and Telugu bilingual Maha Samudram, released in theatres in 2021. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame Maha Samudram is a romantic drama. Siddharth is currently working on Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. The Kamal Haasan-led movie is a sequel to the 1996 classic of the same name. Indian 2 stars Kajak Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Also read: A sneak peek into the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar; EXCLUSIVE pictures

Also read: Two passengers test positive for Covid in Kolkata