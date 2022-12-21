Famous Chinese singer apologises for injecting herself with Covid

Popular Chinese singer and songwriter Jane Zhang Liangyin has apologised for deliberately infecting herself with Covid. The 38-year-old singer said it was to protect her from infection as she has a concert on New Year’s Eve, South China Morning Post reported.

The apology comes at a time when China is facing a massive surge in Covid cases. The cases reported are driven by the BF.7 Omicron variant, after the Xi Jinping government lifted all restrictions.

On Friday, Zhang wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo that she is prepared to be infected. “I’ve been prepared for being ‘infected’," she wrote on her Weibo account where she has 43 million followers.

“Then I began to catch a fever, my throat began to ache, my nose began to ache, my whole body began to ache, my head began to ache … before I finally fell asleep.”

She said after sleeping for a day and a night, all her symptoms disappeared. "I just drank plenty of water and took vitamin C, without taking any medicine before I got well,” the singer wrote.

Zhang even asked if the brief illness was considered a case of Covid

For the irresponsible behaviour, the singer received immediate backlash on social media. People slammed her for being irresponsible.

Zhang deleted the post and issued an apology in a fresh social media post. She wrote, "I didn’t consider things carefully before making my previous posts. I apologise to the public."

In just two weeks after easing the lockdown restrictions, China is again facing a sudden surge in Covid cases. As per news reports, due to the sudden surge in cases, the hospitals are struggling with the high inflow of patients.

Also read: China Covid variant reaches India: 4 cases of BF.7 reported so far; 10 points

Also read: Top Google tips and tricks