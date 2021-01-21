Greta Thunberg fires parting shot at Donald Trump; Mary Trump says 'well played'

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has fired a parting salvo at the outgoing US President Donald Trump. Thunberg shared an image of the former US President standing on the steps of a helicopter with a fist in the air. The climate activist tweeted, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

Donald Trump's niece and author of the tell-all book on the Trump family 'Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man' Mary Lea Trump too replied to Thunberg's tweet and said, "Well played."

This is not the first time Thunberg has delivered a stinging burn to Trump. She also delivered a burn to the former US President when Donald Trump's defeat became imminent in the US Presidential elections in November. Donald Trump had tweeted in November last year, "STOP THE COUNT!"

Following this, the TIME person of the year for the year 2019 replied to Trump in his style and tweeted, "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!'