‘Hard to believe’: Anand Mahindra lauds Ukrainian entrepreneurship

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has backed Ukrainian entrepreneurs for showing insurmountable optimism in the midst of “that state of siege”. He further added that this development this proves that entrepreneurship is beyond making money and that is about being “life-positive.”

Sharing a tweet by The Kyiv Independent, he tweeted, “Hard to believe that such optimism is thriving in that state of siege. But this shows that entrepreneurship is not just about wanting to make money; it’s about being life-positive.”

Hard to believe that such optimism is thriving in that state of siege. But this shows that entrepreneurship is not just about wanting to make money; it’s about being life-positive. https://t.co/9ICYJZnjvT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 4, 2022

Citing online data monitor of Ukrainian companies Opendatabot, The Kyiv Independent stated in its tweet that 10,455 individual entrepreneurs and 1,200 new companies have been registered in Ukraine since February 24, the day when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

It tweeted, “10,455 individual entrepreneurs, 1,200 new companies registered in Ukraine since February 24. According to Opendatabot, new businesses weren’t registered during the first week of the war but as soon as the service was available again, the number of new companies began to grow.”

⚡️10,455 individual entrepreneurs, 1,200 new companies registered in Ukraine since Feb. 24.



According to Opendatabot, new businesses weren’t registered during the first weeks of the war but as soon as the service was available again, the number of new companies began to grow. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Russian forces pounded their targets in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday and unleashed rockets on a steel plant in Mariupol. These attacks claimed the lives of 27 people and also injured 21 civilians, as per news agency Reuters.

Russia has also struck a military airfield Russia has deployed 22 battalion tactical groups near Odesa, located in southwestern Ukraine. The airfield had drones, missiles and ammunition supplied by the US and its European allies.

Ukraine’s eastern city of Izium in a bid to advance along the northern axis of the Donbass region, according to the UK.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Ukraine invasion: Apple, H&M, other companies that have shunned Russia market

Also read: ‘Freedom of speech is cherished’: Anand Mahindra on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

Also read: ‘World needs strong, stable France’: Anand Mahindra on Emmanuel Macron’s victory