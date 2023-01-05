Harry's explosive claims: Prince William attacked me, tackled me to the ground; called Meghan Markle 'difficult'

Britain’s Prince Harry has accused his brother Prince William of physically attacking him during an argument in 2019 in his autobiography Spare. Harry writes that the argument escalated into a physical brawl. During the course of this argument, William called Meghan Markle “difficult”, “rude”, and “abrasive” before tackling him to the ground as the pair continued to argue.

Harry writes, according to the Guardian, which accessed the book: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

He then says that Prince William urged him to hit back, citing the fights they had as kids. Harry adds further that William returned “looking regretful, and apologised”. As per Harry, William turned back and said that Meghan does not need to know about this. Harry quipped and asked, “You mean that you attacked me?” To this, William replies, “I didn’t attack you Harold.” Harold is a nickname used for Prince Harry.

He then says Meghan was not surprised or angry but was “terribly sad” instead when he told her about the attack. The former British Royal says his brother wanted to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationships and challenges in dealing with the press. After William complained about Markle, Harry said he expected better and that the former was repeating the press narrative.

These revelations follow the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan wherein they levelled a series of accusations against the Royal Family. In this docuseries, the couple talked about the days of their early courtship and the challenges that led them to quit as senior royals. In the trailer of the docuseries, Meghan says, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Harry accused the Royal Family of unconscious bias towards them, which eventually led to the couple’s public departure from Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan Markle met each other in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. Two years later, the couple quit their roles as senior royals and now live with their children Archie and Lilibet in California.

Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare is all set to hit the stores on January 10.

