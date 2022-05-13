Here’s what Elon Musk has to say about Joe Biden, Donald Trump 

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is known for his acerbic comments when it comes to social and political issues. This time, US President Joe Biden and former POTUS Donald Trump were on his radar.

Talking about Biden, Musk said that his biggest mistake was to think that he was elected to transform the US but in reality “everyone just wanted less drama.” Musk tweeted, “Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama.”

Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

In another tweet, the billionaire entrepreneur said that he prefers a less divisive candidate in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Elections than former POTUS Donald Trump. He wrote, “Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter.”

Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2022

Elon Musk had said earlier this week imposing a permanent ban on trump was “morally wrong and flat-out stupid” and that he would consider reversing the ban. Trump’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after the January 6 riot on the US Capitol, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence”.

He added that he and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey believe that permanent bans have to be “extremely rare” and for accounts that operate bots or spread spam. Musk was speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car Conference, as per Reuters.

Dorsey also called permanent ban on Trump’s Twitter account as a business decision that “shouldn’t have been”. He wrote, “It was a business decision, it shouldn’t have been and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong.”

He said in another tweet that while there are exceptions like CSE, illegal behavior, spam or network manipulation, permanent bans are a failure and they don’t work.

it was a business decision, it shouldn't have been. and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong. — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 10, 2022 I do agree. There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work, which I wrote about here after the event (and called for a resilient social media protocol): https://t.co/fQ9KnrCQGX — jack⚡️ (@jack) May 10, 2022

Twitter agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion which is subject to shareholder approval.

(With agency inputs)

Also read: Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump

Also read: ‘This is the way’: Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk’s chronological tweets suggestion