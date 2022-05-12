‘This is the way’: Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk’s chronological tweets suggestion 

Ever since Elon Musk has announced his takeover of the San Francisco-based microblogging platform Twitter, he has been suggesting various changes to the platform. Musk recently suggested that chronological tweets are much better than what the Twitter algorithm suggests. He added that one needs to tap on the stars in the upper right on the screen to revert to chronological tweets.

Musk tweeted, “Chronological tweets seem much better than what “the algorithm” suggests.” He added, “Tap on the stars in [the] upper right of screen to revert to chronological.”

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey endorsed Musk’s idea of chronological tweets and said though algorithm is good at surfacing stuff that can be missed when not scrolling, reverse chronological tweets are best for live and breaking events. He wrote, “This is the way. Though the algorithm is good at surfacing stuff you’d otherwise miss by not scrolling. Reverse chron best for live and breaking events. Having choice is the most important. Ideally being able to choose what algo you want to use…”

While replying to a user, Dorsey also said that though he loves lists and follows topics, they are a bit hard to set up. He wrote, “Agree I love lists and follow topics. Lists are a bit hard to set up and find though currently and topics the same. Still believe they unlock Twitter the best.”

Dorsey was also in the news for declining any plans to helm Twitter as its CEO if Musk manages to close the takeover deal successfully. Dorsey owns 2.4 per cent stake in the platform, as per news agency Reuters. Dorsey had a tough tenure as the head of the social media company as he was replaced as Twitter CEO in 2008 but took over again in 2015 before ceding the role to Parag Agrawal in December 2021.

