India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022: Toss time, squad, OTT Live streaming, venue and more

The Indian Cricket team is all set to face Hong Kong Cricket team today at 7:30pm after defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets on Sunday. Today's match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India's win in this game will ensure them a spot in Super 4.

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30pm IST. The toss will be done at 7pm (IST). Cricket fans can watch the India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD. India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will also be live streamed on Hotstar app.

India beat Pakistan in their first match with all-rounder Hardik Pandya contributing with both the bat and the ball. He took 3/25 in 4 overs while restricting Pakistan to 147 in 19.5 overs and then smashed 33 off 17 balls with the winning six in the last over bowled by left-arm spinner Mohammed Nawaz.

India Full Team

India Full Team



Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.



Hong Kong Full Team

Nizakat Khan (C), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Waheed, Ahan Trivedi, Ateeq Iqbal

Also read: 'Biryani from Hyderabad, Kebabs from Lucknow': Zomato launches 'Intercity Legends'

Also read: Infosys vs TCS vs Wipro: What IT employees' appointment letters say about 'moonlighting'?