iPhone the 13th to spook Apple fans! A fear factor survey shares fun insight

Apple fans are upset the latest iPhone may be named ‘iPhone 13’. Almost 20 per cent of respondents indicated the iPhone 13 is likely to turn them off as the number ‘13’ is considered inauspicious across cultures, as per a SellCell survey.

The survey revealed that men (24.9 per cent) are twice as likely to be affected by triskaidekaphobia (extreme superstition about the number 13) than women (11.7 per cent). 18.3 per cent of the respondents said they would be put off by the ‘iPhone 13’ name while 81.3 per cent people said the name of the upcoming iPhone will not impact their decision to buy or not to buy an iPhone.

Respondents also revealed some alternative names for the upcoming iPhone. In the same survey, 74 per cent respondents said they would prefer a different name than iPhone 13 for next-gen iPhones. Names like iPhone 2021 (38 per cent), iPhone 13 (26 per cent), iPhone 21 (16 per cent), iPhone 12S (13 per cent) and iPhone 14 (7 per cent) were the most suitable names.

The survey also found many Apple fans are willing to wait for the new iPhones to come in showrooms rather than buying an iPhone 12 right now. Upgraded wallet (23 per cent), advanced spotlight search (17.3 per cent), ‘Find My’ feature to track switched-off devices (14.2 per cent), SharePlay (10.1 per cent), LivePlay (9 per cent) are among the most preferred out of a gamut of new features.



Among the top missing features are interactive widgets (32.3 per cent), always-on display (21 per cent) and support for multiple user accounts (8 per cent).

Edited by Mehak Agarwal