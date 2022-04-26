LeavingTwitter trends after Elon Musk’s acquisition 

Internet users have been trending #LeavingTwitter ever since billionaire entrepreneur and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk took over the social media platform at $44 billion or $54.20 per share. Twitter will become a “privately held company” soon after this transaction between the social media platform and Musk is over.

While some users have said they will leave the platform, others have been sharing choicest memes on this development.

Here’s how the Internet reacted to Musk’s acquisition of Twitter

According to some experts, while Musk is known to be a free speech absolutist, he’s also been very critical and has blocked people who have criticised him or his company in the past. Robert Morris University professor Anthony Moretti tells CBS News, “The concern that most people are going to have is, on the one hand, Musk talks a lot about freedom of speech, say what you want, free country, all of that, almost a libertarian kind of approach.”

Moretti adds, “But he’s [Musk] been known to very critical, including blocking people who have been critical of him or his company in the past.” Others believe that he will create a free-for-all posting policy although the user can be clearly sued for defamation or face legal and/or employment-related consequences.

Tech-entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that Twitter is the closest thing to “global consciousness”. He added that Twitter has been his biggest regret as a company as it is run by the Wall Street and ad model, while mentioning that taking Twitter away from the Wall Street is the first step in the right direction.

Dorsey further claimed, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

(With CBS News inputs)

