What Jack Dorsey has to say about Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition 

Soon after Elon Musk took over San Francisco-based social media platform Twitter for $44 billion became, co-founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a thread that the platform is the closest thing to “global consciousness”. He also noted that Twitter has been his biggest regret as a company since it has been owned by the Wall Street and the ad model.

Dorsey noted that taking Twitter back from Wall Street is the first step in the right direction. He furthermore said, “In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.”

In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Dorsey further explained that Musk and current CEO Parag Agrawal’s goal is to create a platform which is “maximally trusted and bradly inclusive” is correct. He thanked both of them for getting Twitter “out of an impossible situation.”

He signed off by saying that he’s happy to see that Twitter “will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars!”

I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars! — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Musk hailed free speech in his first tweet after acquiring the social media platform. He said that he wants to enhance Twitter with new features, by making the algorithm open source and defeating spam bots. He also noted, “Twitter had tremendous potential—I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Also read: Elon Musk hails free speech in first tweet after Twitter acquisition

Also read: Elon Musk buys Twitter, here's how netizens reacted to the deal

Also read: Explainer: Twitter accepts Elon Musk bid, now what?