'RIP Madonna' trends on Twitter as users mistake singer for Maradona

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Thursday due to heart failure at the age of 60 at his Buenos Aires home. Football enthusiasts took to social media to pay glowing tributes to the footballer. Some Twitter users, however, mistook Maradona for pop singer Madonna. As a result of this confusion, tributes started pouring in for iconic pop singer on social media.
Queen of pop gone
#RIPMadonna your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/boCtfyAH4tCarson / press Yourself (@humadonnanature) November 25, 2020
The queen of pop has passed away#RIPMadonna pic.twitter.com/L94V2xrgkT(@MakeMeRoaar) November 25, 2020
Gone too soon
Rip Madonna gone too soon pic.twitter.com/KMxziKA82yTrap House (@SugarDaada) November 25, 2020
However, some of the users were quick to quell the fake news and put the record straight.
Did not know Madonna was a footballer
RIP Madonna didnt even know she played football, truly one of the greats x pic.twitter.com/g10v3JURcfstephen (@stephensh_arp) November 25, 2020
Donald Trump confused Maradona for Madonna
Fake @realDonaldTrumpKittyPooh (@KittyPo80176717) November 26, 2020
Tweet getting Maradona confused with Madonna...https://t.co/fHfAzE1s2u
Donald Trump's fake Madonna tweet
RIP Diego Armando Madonna, who played football like a virgin pic.twitter.com/0rHo9uRR0kFinancial News In A Nutshell (@pelhambluefund) November 26, 2020
What's wrong with Trump?
What the is wrong with this mad man who said Maradona died and she should RIP and that he used to listen to her great music in the 80s. He just needs to GO! Simply get out and hes back to his crawl space in Florida and keep his ass quiet! Guess Madonna was a fan of his! IdiotLesley (@leslaurent) November 27, 2020
Till when will this trend continue?
They had RIP Madonna trending yesterday too.Gerard Byrne (@Leto_II_of_Dune) November 26, 2020
People tweeting #RIPMadonna.. are you really that dumb?Gigi Ba (@GigiBa50584630) November 26, 2020
Twitter confusing MARADONA with MADONNA is giving me life right now.Louis Claparols (@louisclaparols) November 26, 2020
RIP Diego #Maradona #Madonna #mistakenidentity @ Manila, Philippines https://t.co/LTBiXNhusl
Diego Maradona was a great singer
RIP #MadonnaIan Yerp (@yerpian) November 25, 2020
You cheated the sport if football with your hands, But at least your songs were good! pic.twitter.com/OVveZYFoaf
Known for his iconic 'Hand of God' moment in the 1986 World Cup against England in Mexico, Maradona scored a total of 34 goals in 91 matches he played for Argentina's national football team. The football legend had been facing health issues in the recent past. He underwent an emergency surgery for subdural haematoma, a condition where blood clots between the brain and its outermost covering.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has declared three day national mourning after Maradona's death. The UEFA honoured the legend by observing a minute of silence before Champions League matches on Wednesday.
