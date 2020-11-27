'RIP Madonna' trends on Twitter as users mistake singer for Maradona

Football legend Diego Maradona passed away on Thursday due to heart failure at the age of 60 at his Buenos Aires home. Football enthusiasts took to social media to pay glowing tributes to the footballer. Some Twitter users, however, mistook Maradona for pop singer Madonna. As a result of this confusion, tributes started pouring in for iconic pop singer on social media.

#RIPMadonna your legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/boCtfyAH4t Carson / press Yourself (@humadonnanature) November 25, 2020

Rip Madonna gone too soon pic.twitter.com/KMxziKA82y Trap House (@SugarDaada) November 25, 2020

However, some of the users were quick to quell the fake news and put the record straight.

Did not know Madonna was a footballer

RIP Madonna didnt even know she played football, truly one of the greats x pic.twitter.com/g10v3JURcf stephen (@stephensh_arp) November 25, 2020

RIP Diego Armando Madonna, who played football like a virgin pic.twitter.com/0rHo9uRR0k Financial News In A Nutshell (@pelhambluefund) November 26, 2020

What the is wrong with this mad man who said Maradona died and she should RIP and that he used to listen to her great music in the 80s. He just needs to GO! Simply get out and hes back to his crawl space in Florida and keep his ass quiet! Guess Madonna was a fan of his! Idiot Lesley (@leslaurent) November 27, 2020

They had RIP Madonna trending yesterday too. Gerard Byrne (@Leto_II_of_Dune) November 26, 2020

People tweeting #RIPMadonna.. are you really that dumb? Gigi Ba (@GigiBa50584630) November 26, 2020

RIP Diego #Maradona #Madonna #mistakenidentity @ Manila, Philippines https://t.co/LTBiXNhusl Louis Claparols (@louisclaparols) November 26, 2020

