'Shame a small word': Pakistani couple faces backlash for using sedated lion cub in wedding shoot

A Pakistani couple came under fire for using a sedated lion cub as a prop for their wedding photoshoot. The video of this photoshoot was also shared by Save the Wild, a Pakistani NGO on Twitter and netizens were not at all pleased with the animal cruelty. According to Save the Wild, this cub is kept at the Lahore-based Studio Afzl.

@PunjabWildlife does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies?Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop.This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept.Rescue him please pic.twitter.com/fMcqZnoRMd save the wild (@wildpakistan) March 7, 2021

Another Pakistan-based NGO JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter said this cub was separated from its mother and it was sold.

The NGO posted an image of the couple along with the cub and wrote, "Sedated lion cub used a prop on stage for wedding photography of the couple. Here's a post from Pakistan on World Wild Life Day 2021. First peacocks, exotic birds caged in loud music kept as props on weddings and now these cubs. Separated from mother, stolen and sold, used as a prop. Is this a new way of showing off wealth? Shame is a small word."

The NGO also stated in its Instagram post that owning a wild animal is not illegal in Pakistan if one has the required license. The NGO stated in its Instagram post, "How can one take legal action when these people have licenses to own these cubs? Once you get a license in Pakistan, you can treat these poor cubs as you want."

Netizens were not pleased with the couple's photo op and chided them for animal cruelty.

Unbelievable cruelty. Why are people so dam stupid and ignorant. Self vanity that's all what matters and fuck any compassion for that poor baby lion .These people need arresting ASAP Julie Berry (@JulieBe77816533) March 8, 2021

What's wrong with people, a sedated Lion Cub as "prop" the couple starting a new life & the studio who did that should be ashamed, it's about time @GovtofPunjabPK must rethink their "captive breeding" policy, from political rallies to wedding shoots, animals as Props, it's sick Faisal Amin Khan (@FaisalAminKhan) March 8, 2021

What a senseless couple??! What kinda morons theyre gonna bring into the world next??? And what if someone used their baby as a prop in their wedding???!! Find out who this couple is and give them a piece of our minds Inaaya Mirza (@InaayaMirza) March 8, 2021

This is atrocius!! Except humans no other living thing is Evil on this planet. These kind of people are a living proof and should be punished for such a heinous act. Please help rescue the baby cub!! @wildpakistan @PunjabWildlife Ishika (@Ishika_Singh313) March 13, 2021