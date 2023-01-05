Taylor Swift’s cat is worth $97 mn but it isn’t world’s richest pet. The title goes to...

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift's pet cat, Olivia Benson is worth a staggering $97 million. Olivia, one of Swift's cats, has "earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads,” an All About Cats report said.

The Scottish fold is named after a character on Law & Order: SVU. Taylor Swift has been a longtime fan of the NBC show. In an interview in 2011 she had said, “I sit in my apartment and watch hours of that show," E! reported.

Swift adopted Olivia Benson, her third cat, in 2014. Swift regularly posts about her on Instagram and the furry feline has even starred alongside her in a Diet Coke commercial.

Swift's other two cats are named Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button.

Olivia Benson, with a net worth of $97 million, is still not the richest pet in the world, however. The world's richest pet title goes to a German Shepherd known as Gunther VI, owned by the Gunther Corporation. The working dog breed Gunther VI owes his $500 million fortune to his grandfather, who was late German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein's beloved pet. She willed her fortune of $80 million to Gunther III, which, on her death in 1992, was passed on to Gunther, and which has since grown with some smart investments on the part of Gunther Corporation.

As per an All About Cats report, Nala the cat, with a net worth of $100 million, is world's second wealthiest pet.

Also read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asks ChatGPT to rank Mumbai’s street food and the winner is…

Also read: Harry's explosive claims: Prince William attacked me, tackled me to the ground; called Meghan Markle 'difficult'