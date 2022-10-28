‘The bird is freed’: Elon Musk on firing top executives after taking over Twitter

Right after taking control over Twitter, CEO of Tesla Elon Musk shared a cryptic tweet about a bird getting freed. "The bird is freed", Musk tweeted.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Soon after this tweet by Musk, Padma awardee and Mahindra Group boss Anand Mahindra said the bird was indeed set free and we anticipate that it will soar even higher. Mahindra tweeted, "The bird has indeed been set free Elon Musk and we certainly want it to soar even higher... but we're hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit... not one that hurtles out of control. Wishing you well..."

The Bird has indeed been set free @elonmusk and we certainly want it to soar ever higher…but we’re hoping it will be a guided flight to a new orbit…not one that hurtles out of control. 🙏🏽 Wishing you well… https://t.co/x0pVeDYert — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2022

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma and author Chetan Bhagat also weighed in and said they hoped for a more positive and a safer experience on Twitter after Musk's takeover.

Congratulations @elonmusk ! Nearly everyone , everywhere has lots of expectations I am sure you will build @Twitter as a safe online town square for everyone. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 28, 2022 Now that @Twitter has new owners hope this place becomes more fun again and the domination of negativity spreading troll ganglords ends. Too many good people have left or paused tweeting because of this. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 28, 2022

Elon Musk became the owner of Twitter on Thursday and fired its top executives including CEO Parag Agarwal; Vijaya Gadde, the head of legal, policy and trust; and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. Agrawal, who is usually quite active on Twitter, is yet to address his exit from the micro-blogging site, as reported by Reuters.

Prior to taking reins at Twitter, Musk tweeted a letter to address advertisers in which he said that his reason to acquire Twitter is to not make more money. He believes it is important to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence. The world's richest man is also of the opinion that there is great danger of social media splintering into far-right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide society.

A day before the deal was sealed, Elon Musk visited the Twitter headquarters and met Twitter employees in their office. He also changed his Twitter bio to 'Chief Twit'.

A report claims that Musk is planning to lay off 75 per cent of the Twitter workforce. However, another report by Bloomberg points out that Musk is planning to trim the workforce, but not by 75 per cent. Although Twitter is yet to release an official statement about the acquisition and the financial details of the deal yet.

Twitter acquisition was first announced by Musk when he announced a 9.2 per cent stake in the company, making him the biggest shareholder. He said that he is planning to cleaning up the spam accounts and later his lawyers accused Twitter of not accepting his request on the subject.

