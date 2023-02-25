US woman gives birth to 'MoMo' twins: Understanding this rare, high-risk twin pregnancy

When it comes to twin pregnancies, one of the rarest and most high-risk types is known as monoamniotic-monochorionic, or "MoMo" for short. A woman in the United States has given birth to two sets of identical twins in consecutive pregnancies. According to a press release by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Britney Alba discovered she was expecting another set of twins just six months after giving birth to her first pair, a boy and girl named Luka and Levi.

"The team conducted ongoing prenatal care, including fetal monitoring several times a day to ensure the twins remained well. Given the rarity of her pregnancy, Alba was also visited by medical students, residents and fellows," the hospital said in a statement.

"It was nerve-wracking to think about the journey ahead of me and being away from my boys for several weeks. But I knew I had a village at home and would be in great hands at UAB, which calmed my worries," the mother of the twins said in a press release.

MoMo pregnancies occur in less than 1 per cent of all twin pregnancies in the United States and are considered high-risk due to the increased risk of fetal death and complications. The fact that the twins share a single amniotic sac means that there is a higher risk of umbilical cord entanglement, which can lead to compression and restricted blood flow to one or both fetuses.

Due to these risks, women carrying MoMo twins are often monitored very closely throughout their pregnancy. They may need to undergo frequent ultrasounds and other tests to ensure that the fetuses are growing and developing properly. In some cases, doctors may recommend an early delivery, either through induction or C-section, to reduce the risk of complications.

Despite the risks, many MoMo pregnancies can be successful with proper monitoring and medical care. However, it's important for women carrying MoMo twins to understand the potential risks and be prepared for the challenges that may lie ahead.

In addition to umbilical cord entanglement, MoMo twins may also be at risk for other complications, such as twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) and preterm labour. TTTS occurs when blood flow between the twins is unequal, with one twin receiving more blood than the other. This can lead to a number of complications, including growth restriction, heart failure, and even death.

Preterm labour is also a common concern with MoMo pregnancies, as the risk of premature delivery is higher. This can lead to a number of complications, including respiratory distress syndrome and other issues related to premature birth.

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee