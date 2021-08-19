Virat Kohli ‘most foul mouthed individual’: Former England cricketer faces heat for targeting Indian captain

Former England cricketer Nick Compton has called Indian captain Virat Kohli the “most foul mouthed individual”. The 38-year-old cricketer recalled the incident during 2012 Test series in a tweet and praised the level-headedness of cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Kane Williamson and Joe Root.
“Isn’t Kohli the most foul mouthed individual. I’ll never forget the barrage of abuse I received in 2012 when the swearing stunned me to the point that he did himself a serious disservice. It highlights what level headed and grounded men Root, Tendulkar, Williamson et al are,” Compton wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
Also read: T20 World Cup schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 24
Virat Kohli fans on Twitter criticised Compton for the statement and recalled instances of English players insulting players of other teams. Some also slammed Compton for carrying an eight-year old fight.
“I have rarely seen Kohli picking up the fight or sledging someone without any reason. He only gives it back and if it was in 2012, definitely Nick Compton should have done something to get foul mouthed by Kohli… And don’t even compare with Joe, he once threw a ball at Rahul’s face,” a user commented.
“Who this Nick Compton is? Some player who have made 775 runs in whole career is commenting foolish on someone who have made 775 runs in one series for a lot of time…," another user wrote.
Here’s how others reacted to Compton’s tweet on Virat Kohli
Compton’s tweet came after several heated exchanges took place between players on field during the second test match between India and England at the Lord’s.
Edited by Mehak Agarwal
Also read: Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Maria Andrejczyk auctions medal to help fund an infant's heart surgery
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today