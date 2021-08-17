T20 World Cup schedule: India vs Pakistan on October 24

India and Pakistan will compete against each other in a group stage of the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will begin from October 17 and the final will be played in Dubai on November 14.

The international cricket tournament will begin with Round 1 Group B encounter between Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17 while Scotland and Bangladesh will clash in the evening match. Teams making up Group A —Ireland, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day and Round 2 matches will last till October 22.

Top two teams in each Group will go to the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, which will begin on October 23, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The first contest on October 23 will be between Australia and South Africa, followed by an evening match between England and West Indies in Dubai.

Group 2 of the tournament will commence on October 24 with an India-Pakistan match in Dubai, followed by Afghanistan’s campaign on October 25 at Sharjah. Pakistan will then lock horns with New Zealand in Sharjah on October 26. Group 2 matches will conclude on November 8 with India taking on the Round 1 qualifier from Group A. The first semi final will be held on November 10 in Abu Dhabi while the second semi final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both the semi finals have reserve days.

Final match for this cricket tournament will take place on November 14 (Sunday) with Monday being the reserve day.

