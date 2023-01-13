Watch! Divita Rai appears in stunning 'sone ki chidiya' national costume at Miss Universe 2023

Divita Rai, who is representing India at the Miss Universe pageant made heads turn as she appeared in a stunning dress for the national costume round. Her outfit at the costume round symbolised "sone ki chidiya". The outfit was a gold choli, white and gold lehenga. There are two giant gold wings attached to Rai– that she flapped as she walked the ramp.

The outfit designed by Abhishek Sharma, personified 'Sone Ki Chidiya' - 'the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of the wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity.'

Sharma took to Instagram talking about the ensemble. He wrote, "The intense gold metallic hand embellishments are a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans. The lehenga is made from a hand-woven tissue fabric from the Chandheri District of Madhya Pradesh with the drape representing the image of a modern India."

"The wings represent the power of nourishment and care that India has shown in the difficult times towards the citizens of the world and took care and stood as a support with the notion of "One World One Family".The national costume in its true sense is the essence of modern India and its approach to progressive thinking," he added.

The Miss Universe pageant is scheduled to take place on January 14 and over 80 delegates from across the globe will be competing for the crown at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, US. For the National costume round.

