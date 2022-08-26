Watch: UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy perform 'Gau Pooja' in London

A video of Rishi Sunak, who is in the race to become United Kingdom's next Prime Minister, is doing rounds on social media. The video shows Sunak performing 'gau pooja' (worship of cow) in London. In the video, the couple can be seen standing next to a cow ready while performing the rituals. The video was shot when the Sunak visited a cow pen with his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy.

The former Britain's finance minister offered holy water to the cow and Akshata placed some carrots near its feet.

Who? Rishi Sunak (PM candidate)

Where ? London, England

What ? Performing Cow worship



That’s our rich cultural heritage we must be proud about.



तत् त्वम असि = Tat twam asi #Hinduism #Rishisunak #India #London #Hindutva pic.twitter.com/aaKdz9UM5R — Sumit Arora (@LawgicallyLegal) August 25, 2022

The UK's Prime Minister aspirant had earlier celebrated 'Janmashtami' and posted pictures on Instagram from his visit to the ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor, north of London.

“Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday,” his post read.

He has recently said that he wanted to change the UK-India relationship and make it a more two-way exchange which would open up easy access to UK students and companies in India.

Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss are the final two candidates in race to become Britain's next Prime Minister. Eleven candidates originally put their names forward, but in a fifth and final ballot of Conservative lawmakers, the junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt was eliminated. Sunak won 137 out of 357 votes, versus Truss’s 113 and Mordaunt's 105, news agency Reuters reported.

