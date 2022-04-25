World’s loneliest home up for sale at Rs 2.5 cr; details here

Here’s to some good news for those who find peace in isolation! Real estate website Zillow shared details of a dream house located on the Duck Ledges Island between the Acadia National Park and the Canadian border near the Maine coast in the United States on its Facebook page.

The person living in this house will not have to worry about the nerve-wracking noises of traffic and all sorts of commotion on the streets as it is located in the midst of the Duck Ledges Island. The island is also loaded with seals for constant entertainment, according to its listing.

The house, also known as the world’s loneliest home, is up for sale at Rs 2.5 crore or $339,000. On a monthly basis, the buyers will have to pay total $1,919. It will comprise $1,458 per month (principal, interest); $342 per month (property taxes) and $119 per month (home insurance).

This home, built on 1.5 acres of land and just 540 sq ft, has a single bedroom and no bathrooms. It was built in 2009 and does not offer any vehicle storage, driveway and/or garage facilities.

The cottage has wood flooring and does not offer any cooling/heating options. The cottage is made using wooden frames and shingle sliding.

“Duck Ledges Island, offered in its entirety. There is no better place to spend the weekend in the world! The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment. As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else,” its listing furthermore read.

The listing also notes that the cottage is just a few feet away from sand beaches from both the sides and offers good anchorage and landing points.

