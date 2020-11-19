Business Today
Loading...

Watch: Bill Gates jumps over a chair during TV interview

Twitter users seemed to love the video with many of them retweeting. Some even compared Bill Gates with basketball player, Micheal Jordan

Mehak Agarwal | November 19, 2020 | Updated 16:42 IST
Watch: Bill Gates jumps over a chair during TV interview
Bill Gates jumped over a chair effortlessly during an interview with CBS' Cornie Chung in 1994

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is trending on Twitter for a 1994 television interview. An 18-second clip of this interview with CBS' Cornie Chung was shared on Twitter by senior news anchor, Jon Erlichman. Erlichman tweeted, "In 1994, Bill Gates jumped over a chair during a television interview."


The tweet by Erlichman has garnered massive likes and retweets. Chung had asked Gates, "Is it true that you can leap over a chair in the standing position?". "So, it depends on the size of the chair," Gates had replied before jumping over a chair effortlessly.

Twitter users seemed to love the video with many of them retweeting. Some even compared Bill Gates with basketball player, Micheal Jordan.

Here's how Twitterati reacted on Gates' jumping video

Such a Gates answer

Bill Gates can be compared to Micheal Jordan

Was Bill Gates the actual inventor of Parkour?

Bill Gates deserves style points for this

Can Bill still do this?

Gates avoided a blooper classic right there

A pot of gold for memers

Also read:  Salman Khan's staff tests positive for coronavirus; Khan and his family self-isolate themselves

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Bill Gates | Bill Gates TV interview 1994 | Bill Gates jumps over a chair | Bill Gates twitter
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close