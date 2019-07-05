Union Budget 2019: New Education Policy to bring reform in higher education

Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech today said a new education policy would bring reform in higher education announcing to provide Rs 400 crore for world-class institutions. The Finance Minister added that a draft legislation for higher education commission will be presented.

Sitharaman further said that plans are afoot to establish a National Research Foundation (NRF) for which the required money will be collected from all ministries.

"National Research Foundation will accumulate funds by all ministries and use it to prioritise and avoid duplication of research," she added.

Sitharaman also launched Study in India programme to attract foreign students to study in India. "Five years ago not a single Indian institution were in the global ranking list. Now we have three institutes," she stated. The finance minister also said that a National Sports Education Board will be set up under the Khelo India scheme.To sensitise youth about Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, Sitharaman said a ''Gandhi-pedia'' is being developed. The newly released draft education policy 2019 makes big promises calling for the overhaul of the entire education system.

It proposes the creation of several new bodies to overlook different facets of education. For one, there is a suggestion for a new apex body Rashtriya Shiksha Ayog to implement educational initiatives and programmatic interventions and to coordinate efforts between the Centre and states.

There is also a proposal that the four functions of standard setting, funding, accreditation and regulation should be separated and conducted by independent bodies. Also, National Higher Education Regulatory Authority or Rashtriya Shiksha Ayog (RSA) should be the only regulator for all higher education including professional education.

Another apex body NRF is also proposed for building research capacity across higher education.

A Committee led by the Dr Kasturirangan submitted the draft of National Educational Policy to Union Human Resource Development (MHRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Minister of State for HRD, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre in May this year.

The policy aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge, remove the hurdle of manpower shortage in science, technology, academics and industry.

The draft National Education Policy 2019 is based on the foundational pillars of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability and Accountability.

The MHRD had held extensive consultations across channels to engage every citizen and stakeholder in this massive exercise.