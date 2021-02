Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday alloted Rs 1,10,055 crore for Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2021-22. Of this, Rs 1,07,100 crore is for capital expenditure in 2021-22.

She said Indian Railways has prepared a National Rail Plan for 2030. The plan is to create a future ready railways system by 2030. Bringing down logistic cost for industry is at the core of the strategy to Make in India.

Live blog for Union Budget

Check Budget highlights here