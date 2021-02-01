Business Today
Budget 2021: Capex target raised to Rs 5.54 lakh cr in FY22

The capital expenditure target for upcoming fiscal is 34 per cent higher than the current financial year's target of Rs 4.39 lakh crore

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 1, 2021 | Updated 12:29 IST
The capital expenditure target in this year's Union Budget has been increased to Rs 5.54 lakh crore for financial year 2021-22. This is 34.5 per cent higher than budget estimate of FY21 at Rs 4.12 lakh crore. The Finance Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh crore for states and autonomous bodies.

FM Sitharaman also said that she will introduce a bill to set up a Development Finance Institution. A sum of Rs 20,000 crore has been provided to capitalise this institution, she said, adding that the ambition is to have lending capacity of Rs 5 lakh crore under this institution within 3 years.

