Budget 2022: What does govt's push for digital ecosystem for healthcare mean?

As India enters the third year of COVID-19, the government’s push for creating a digital healthcare ecosystem continues. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented the Union Budget 2022 in the Parliament on Tuesday, announced two new digital schemes which indicate the key role that digital technology is playing in expanding access of health and medical care across the country.

"An open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem will be rolled out. It will consist of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities," said Sitharaman while announcing Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. While the Mission is not new, it is expected to be implemented this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission on September 27, 2021. The government had said that it will create a seamless online platform that will enable interoperability within the digital health ecosystem.

The Mission will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other. Every citizen will now get a digital health ID and their health record will be digitally protected.

Modi had said that people living in the remotest villages of the country will get better health facilities and the program is a step in improving their lives.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other. The Mission will not only make the processes of hospitals simplified but will also increase ease of living, the government had said.

To provide better access to quality mental health counselling and care services, Sitharaman also announced a ‘National Tele Mental Health Programme’ in the Budget. This will include a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre. The International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIITB) will provide technology support.

"Mobile phone tariffs have been reduced by the government, making them affordable. This will considerably boost telemedicine's capacity to spread to even the most remote parts of the country. This can be utilised to provide rural populations with the best healthcare possible," said Dr. Ankit Gupta, Managing Director at Park Group of Hospitals.

In the last two years since the onset of the pandemic, the Indian government has launched several digital platforms for healthcare such as Aarogya Setu app and Co-WIN platform for COVID-19 vaccination.

Health industry experts believe that the technology-related decisions announced in the Budget will have a positive impact on the healthcare ecosystem.

"The thrust on creating digital health ecosystems will drive greater transparency and market access. A much-needed focus on mental healthcare and services through a network of tele-mental centres across the country will help drive quality care for an underserved area. With the whole 'Make in India' and subsidies given to electronics, we can expect digital health (wearables) to get a boost," said Sujay Shetty, Partner & Leader - Health Industries, PwC India.

