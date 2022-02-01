Budget 2022 full of possibilities for more investments, infra, jobs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Union Budget for financial year 2022-2023 as people-friendly and progressive. He added, "Budget has been welcomed by all sections of society and reaction of common man has increased manifold our eagerness to serve people."

"This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth," PM Modi said in his speech post Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Budget.

Speaking on the 'Parvat Mala' scheme in the Budget, PM Modi added, "For the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. It'll facilitate modern system of transportation & connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages.

He also said that the Budget has provisions to make farming profitable saying, "Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free:.

The PM also said that over Rs 2.25 lakh crore of crops will be procured at minimum support price (MSP) and directly transferred to farmers. He said that the Budget will double farmers' income. For MSMEs, credit guarantee and many new schemes have been announced, the prime minister said

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha today. The Budget will lay the foundation for India's economic growth and expansion for the next 25 years, she said while presenting the budget.

"This Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over Amrit Kal of next 25 years - from India at 75 to India at 100," Sitharaman said while presenting her fourth Union Budget. She said India is in a strong position to withstand future challenges.

Sitharaman, who in her maiden Budget presentation in 2019 shunned the long-standing practice of carrying the speech and Budget document in a briefcase in favour of a 'bahi-khata' holding the papers, used a handheld tablet to read her speech.