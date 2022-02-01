Budget 2022: Govt to bring battery swapping policy for EVs, says Sitharaman

The government will come out with a battery swapping policy to boost the ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Tuesday.

The policy is being brought out considering the constraints of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations, Sitharaman said during her speech for Budget 2022-23.

Besides, she also said that the government will formulate interoperability standards.

"Considering the constraint space in urban areas for setting up charging stations, a battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formulated," Sitharaman said.

She stated that the private sector will be encouraged to set up sustainable business models for battery or energy service and this will improve efficiency in EV ecosystem.

"We will promote a shift to use public transport in urban areas. This will be complemented by clean tech and governance solutions, special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy and EV vehicles," she stated.

