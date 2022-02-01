Budget 2022: FM Sitharaman pegs FY22 fiscal deficit at 6.9%, FY23 target of 6.4%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday pegged the country's fiscal deficit during financial year 2021-22 at 6.9 per cent of GDP as against the target of 6.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government is targeting fiscal deficit of 6.4 per cent for financial year 2022-23, Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

Ketan Dalal, Managing Director at Katalyst Advisors, said, "The revised fiscal deficit is expected to be 6.9 per cent of GDP in FY21-22, as against expected at 6.8 per cent; the imperatives of government spend are apparent, and hence, in spite of buoyancy in tax collections, there is fiscal pressure."

Given the increase in input costs, fuel and freight costs, there is likely to be margin squeeze on companies which is likely to lead to pressure on tax collections. Therefore, it's a moot point as to whether tax collection estimates can be met, he said, adding that whether the estimated fiscal deficit can be contained at 6.4 per cent in FY22-23 remains to be seen.

(More details to follow.)

