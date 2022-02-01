Budget 2022: Here’s a look at Nirmala Sitharaman’s schedule today

Today is a hectic day for the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she is about to table the Union Budget 2022-23 in some time. Sitharaman will leave for the North Block at 8:45 am and reach outside Gate No 2 for a photo op. After this, the Finance Minister will head to the President House for consent on the Budget and will then come back to the Parliament for another photo op.



After this, there will be a Cabinet meeting at 10:10 am to approve the Budget, to be followed by the presentation of the Budget in the Parliament at 11 am. After this, the FM will address a post-Budget press conference at 3:45 am.



Ahead of the Budget presentation, here's a look at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget day schedule today: -



8:40 am - FM to leave for North Block

9 am - Photo op outside gate no 2 of North Block

9:25 am - FM to leave for President House for consent on Budget

10 am - FM Back to Parliament, Budget photo Op

10:10 am - Cabinet Meeting, to approve Budget

11 am - Presentation of Budget in Parliament

3.45 pm - Post-Budget Press Conference, NMC



Meanwhile, everyone is expecting the government to provide some respite in the form of tax rebates, reduced petrol and diesel prices and keeping investments in provident fund and voluntary provident fund out of the purview of taxation, along with a renewed focus on healthcare, especially with the ongoing third wave of Covid-19, driven by the variant Omicron.

